Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam or Naseem Shah? Which cricketer Ayesha Omar finds the cutest?

The Lollywood diva set appear on Shoaib Akhtar Show
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvellously diverse actress, Ayesha Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.
She is one of the few celebrities from South Asian countries who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her lifestyle.
The official UrduFlix account recently released a teaser clip of an upcoming episode featuring the beloved Bulbulay star. In the clip, she is seen participating in a rapid-fire round and answering a series of questions. One of the questions asked her to pick her favourite wardrobe style from among three cricket stars - Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, and Babar Azam. It remains to be seen what her answer will be and what other interesting tidbits she will reveal in the full episode.
View this post on Instagram
Fans of the actress and cricket enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this episode on UrduFlix.
On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
