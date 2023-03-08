Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam or Naseem Shah? Which cricketer Ayesha Omar finds the cutest?

Search

The Lollywood diva set appear on Shoaib Akhtar Show

Web Desk 03:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvellously diverse actress, Ayesha Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.

She is one of the few celebrities from South Asian countries who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her lifestyle.

The official UrduFlix account recently released a teaser clip of an upcoming episode featuring the beloved Bulbulay star. In the clip, she is seen participating in a rapid-fire round and answering a series of questions. One of the questions asked her to pick her favourite wardrobe style from among three cricket stars - Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, and Babar Azam. It remains to be seen what her answer will be and what other interesting tidbits she will reveal in the full episode.

Fans of the actress and cricket enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this episode on UrduFlix.

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.  

