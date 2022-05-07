LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses overseas Pakistanis
07:34 PM | 7 May, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan is currently addressing the Pakistanis living outside of the country.
Watch the address here:
More to follow
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- In Shangla visit, PM Shehbaz promises to address people's basic issues08:05 PM | 7 May, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses overseas Pakistanis07:34 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Hania Aamir feels more comfortable to shoot romantic scenes with ...07:00 PM | 7 May, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour her late father06:30 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022