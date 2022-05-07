PM Shehbaz addresses public gathering in Shangla today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Shangla today (Saturday) to announce a slew of development packages for the area.
The premier will also address a public gathering at Besham. The public meeting is being held as part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's mass contact campaign.
The Prime Minister will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area.
Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam told state media that the people of Shangla are looking forward to seeing their prime minister, who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.
He said that PML-N will hold second public gathering in Swabi on Wednesday where the prime minister will also deliver his address.
The PML-N leader said the previous government had failed to fulfill its commitment during the last four years and instead put burden of loans on the people.
