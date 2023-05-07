PAKvNZ: New Zealand set 300-run target for Pakistan to win fifth ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand set a target of 300 runs for Pakistan to win the final One Day International (ODI) match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Sunday.

During the first innings, Pakistani bowlers were able to limit the flow of runs and ultimately dismissed New Zealand for 299. Despite the Kiwis' initial efforts to surpass 300 runs, the Pakistani bowlers made a strong comeback and prevented them from reaching the milestone.

Will Young scored 87 runs while captain Tom Latham made 59 runs.

Shaheen Afridi took three wickets, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan bagged two wickets each whereas Haris and Mohammad Wasim Jr shared a wicket apiece.

A brilliant death overs bowling performance as New Zealand lose their last five wickets for 32 runs ????#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/zJ0uElyQeG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2023

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss on elected to bat first in the fifth ODI match against Pakistan.

Pakistan go into the fifth and final match with an aim to complete whitewash to maintain the top ODI ranking.

???? T O S S A L E R T ???? New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first ????#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/PK6YFF3m9a — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2023

After clinching the fourth ODI against Black Caps, Men in Green climbed to the top spot in the ODI team rankings for the first time, however, to remain at the number 1, the hosts will have to ensure a clean sweep.

Pakistani skipper and flamboyant batter Babar Azam shattered Hashim Amla’s record and became the fastest batter to score 5000 runs in ODIs.

Green Shirts were fifth on the ODI rankings before the series started with a rating of 106 but claimed top spot while New Zealand, who were earlier second, slipped down to the fifth spot.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister