PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye whitewash against New Zealand today to maintain top ODI ranking

KARACHI – Pakistan will go into the fifth and final match, which will be held today at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday, with an aim to complete whitewash to maintain the top ODI ranking.

After clinching the fourth ODI against Black Caps, Men in Green climbed to the number to the top spot in the ODI team rankings for the first time, however, to remain at the number 1, the hosts will have to ensure a clean sweep.

Pakistani skipper and flamboyant batter Babar Azam shattered Hashim Amla’s record and became the fastest batter to 5000 runs in one day international.

Green Shirts were fifth on the ODI rankings before the series started with a rating of 106 but claimed top spot while New Zealand, who were earlier second, slipped down to the fifth spot.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister