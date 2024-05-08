Search

Technology

Japan reveals lightning fast 6G device with 100Gbps data transmission rate

Web Desk
12:22 PM | 8 May, 2024
Japan reveals lightning fast 6G device with 100Gbps data transmission rate

As several developing nations like Pakistan is yet to see 5G technology, Japanese telecom unveiled wireless internet device capable of transmitting data at 100Gbps - 20 times faster than 5G. 

The lightning fast internet device has been developed by DOCOMO, NTT Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Fujitsu, the device can achieve data rates of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) over distances of up to 330 feet (100 meters).

The company started research and development couple of years back focusing on sub-terahertz devices in anticipation of the 6G era while recently conducted tests shows ultra-high-speed transmissions in 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands at distances of up to 100 meters.

Unlike 5G, which operates primarily below 6 GHz and in the 40 GHz millimeter-wave bands, 6G is expected to utilise higher-frequency sub-terahertz bands. 

This requires the development of new wireless devices, as the sub-terahertz bands between 100 and 300 GHz comes with several challenges.

With the rollover of 6G technology, people across the globe will be able to see ultra-HD video streaming and real-time control in autonomous vehicles.

Is it true that Sony and Tecno have partnered up?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

12:22 PM | 8 May, 2024

Japan reveals lightning fast 6G device with 100Gbps data transmission ...

06:16 PM | 7 May, 2024

vivo Y100 is now available in Pakistan with colour changing design & ...

12:14 PM | 7 May, 2024

FBR SIM Block List 2024; Check your name in full list here

09:01 PM | 6 May, 2024

Bill Gates reveals 'right age' for children to use smart phones

05:39 PM | 6 May, 2024

Yango and travel portal Discover Pakistan forge strategic partnership ...

08:28 PM | 4 May, 2024

Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:38 PM | 8 May, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: PDMA issues heatwave alert ahead of expected rains

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: