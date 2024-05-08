Japan reveals lightning fast 6G device with 100Gbps data transmission rate

As several developing nations like Pakistan is yet to see 5G technology, Japanese telecom unveiled wireless internet device capable of transmitting data at 100Gbps - 20 times faster than 5G.

The lightning fast internet device has been developed by DOCOMO, NTT Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Fujitsu, the device can achieve data rates of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) over distances of up to 330 feet (100 meters).

The company started research and development couple of years back focusing on sub-terahertz devices in anticipation of the 6G era while recently conducted tests shows ultra-high-speed transmissions in 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands at distances of up to 100 meters.

Unlike 5G, which operates primarily below 6 GHz and in the 40 GHz millimeter-wave bands, 6G is expected to utilise higher-frequency sub-terahertz bands.

This requires the development of new wireless devices, as the sub-terahertz bands between 100 and 300 GHz comes with several challenges.

With the rollover of 6G technology, people across the globe will be able to see ultra-HD video streaming and real-time control in autonomous vehicles.