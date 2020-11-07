Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Web Desk
09:41 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's socialite sister surfaces online after extra-marital affair gone wrong
Share

LAHORE – Leaked video and photos allegedly showing fashionista and socialite Sana Butt, sister of Punjab's Member Provincial Assembly Hina Butt, ‘engaging in sexual acts’ surfaced online last night, she is said to be having an extramarital affair with the son of Lateef Khosa - former Governor Punjab and a PPP stalwart.

It is rumoured that the explicit video has been uploaded by the wife of Mr Khosa's son to several social media websites after facing frustration due to her husband's extramarital affair.

The tape shows Sana Butt in a video call, involved in sexual acts with her alleged lover, identified as Lateef Khosa's son. Video has gone viral on social media since it was uploaded.

Hina Pervaiz Butt is a Pakistani politician who was Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on the reserved seat from 2013-2018 on PMLN's ticket; she remains to be an active member of the party. Both sisters are also famous for being notable Fashion designers and young entrepreneurs in town. Sana also runs a beauty salon in Lahore.

The issue has been a hot topic of discussion amongst social media users ever since the video surfaced online. This is the latest case of an extra-marital affair gone wrong, resulting in public humiliation for the parties involved. A few months ago Pakistanis saw daughters of a famous real estate tycoon storming the house of model Uzma khan due to her alleged involvement with their married cousin. 

We tried contacting the parties involved, but their version couldn't be obtained till publishing of this article.

More From This Category
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 1st T20 2020 – Live ...
12:17 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 1,502 new cases, 20 deaths by ...
11:28 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
Govt to slash sugar price by Rs15-20 across ...
10:07 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
Alleged leaked video of politician Hina Butt's ...
09:41 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ...
11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets ...
10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother
12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr