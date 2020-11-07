Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing female staff
Share
ISLAMABAD – An official of a local bank in Pakistan's federal capital has landed in trouble after his video of sexually harassing the female staff went viral on Saturday.
The manager at Faysal Bank, being named as Usman Gohar, can be seen doing a highly inappropriate act in the video making rounds on the internet.
Usman Gohar Manager Faysal Bank F-10 Islamabad harassing female staff.— Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) November 7, 2020
Caught red handed on camera. Is someone going to take an action or not?
pic.twitter.com/XdV2LOyJAR
Responding to one of the tweets calling action against the man, Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat said they were "already on it" and "all evidence is with law enforcement agencies and forensics are being examined",.
We are already on it. All evidence is with Law Enforcement Agencies and forensics are being examined.. I'll request to please delete the video. https://t.co/P4LGQyOnce— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 7, 2020
Faysal Bank Limited is a Pakistani Islamic and commercial bank, a subsidiary of the Bahraini bank Ithmaar Bank, headquartered in Karachi, Sindh.
- Joe Biden projected to win US Election 202009:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan woman constrained in India for two years returns home09:17 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Protest rally demands govt to declare Punjabi compulsory subject in ...08:43 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University implements work from home ...07:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing female staff07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Johnny Depp forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts franchise01:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- #FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week12:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020