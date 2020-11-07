Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing female staff
Web Desk
07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing female staff
Share

ISLAMABAD – An official of a local bank in Pakistan's federal capital has landed in trouble after his video of sexually harassing the female staff went viral on Saturday. 

The manager at Faysal Bank, being named as Usman Gohar, can be seen doing a highly inappropriate act in the video making rounds on the internet.

Responding to one of the tweets calling action against the man, Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat said they were "already on it" and "all evidence is with law enforcement agencies and forensics are being examined",.

Faysal Bank Limited is a Pakistani Islamic and commercial bank, a subsidiary of the Bahraini bank Ithmaar Bank, headquartered in Karachi, Sindh.

More From This Category
Pakistan woman constrained in India for two years ...
09:17 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Protest rally demands govt to declare Punjabi ...
08:43 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University ...
07:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing ...
07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Everyone in Punjab to get Rs1m health insurance ...
07:01 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch quit PML-N ...
06:25 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anne Hathaway apologizes after backlash over ‘The Witches’ portrayal of limb ...
05:10 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr