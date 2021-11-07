Iraqi PM escapes unhurt in drone attack at his residence

02:26 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Iraqi PM escapes unhurt in drone attack at his residence
BAGHDAD – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi remained unhurt after his residence was targeted by a drone in Baghdad on early Sunday.

In a statement, the Iraqi military confirmed the attack that left six people stationed outside the residence of the prime minister injured.

The attack came after massive protests held in the Iraqi capital against the result of a general election last month.

The United States Department of State condemned the drone attack and offered the Iraqi government assistance in the probe.

"This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Kadhimi's residence located in fortified Green Zone of the city.

The Iraqi military said that the attack targeted Kadhimi's residence and that he was in "good health". It shared no further detail about the incident.

