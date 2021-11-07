NZvAFG: Netizens troll team India with hilarious memes as Afghanistan lose early wickets against NZ

ABU DHABI – As Afghanistan lost key wickets early in their must-win game, netizens are enjoying a field day on Twitter and are sharing hilarious memes related to today’s crucial fixture while the Indian side is praying for a miraculous win for the neighbours against Black Caps.

The Nabi-led squad has lost four wickets early in the must-win game against New Zealand. Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Adam Milne got one wicket each as Kiwis started the game following three consecutive victories against Scotland, India and Namibia.

Meanwhile, Indian fans are praying for a miracle as it is their only ray of hope to advance in the semi-final of the mega event.

Black Caps are placed on number two in the group with six points, and their win against New Zealand will ensure they are through to the semi-final stages.

Check some of the rib-tickling reactions from Twitter:

Actual version of Khuda or Muhabat #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/3BNUPuiSCp — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 7, 2021

Nothing Just Team India Forcing Afghanistan to win against NZ :#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/b3hg1fDm1k — Sheikh ShiVaM 🇮🇳 🇦🇫 (@Wtf_Shivam2) November 7, 2021

The Kohli-led squad was left on the brink with two confidence-denting defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches but they made a comeback by beating Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.