NZvAFG: Netizens troll team India with hilarious memes as Afghanistan lose early wickets against NZ
Share
ABU DHABI – As Afghanistan lost key wickets early in their must-win game, netizens are enjoying a field day on Twitter and are sharing hilarious memes related to today’s crucial fixture while the Indian side is praying for a miraculous win for the neighbours against Black Caps.
The Nabi-led squad has lost four wickets early in the must-win game against New Zealand. Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Adam Milne got one wicket each as Kiwis started the game following three consecutive victories against Scotland, India and Namibia.
Meanwhile, Indian fans are praying for a miracle as it is their only ray of hope to advance in the semi-final of the mega event.
Black Caps are placed on number two in the group with six points, and their win against New Zealand will ensure they are through to the semi-final stages.
Check some of the rib-tickling reactions from Twitter:
India: hum qualify kr jaenge na??#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/jwT6yRsLFV— Muneeza (@Muneeza456) November 7, 2021
Actual version of Khuda or Muhabat #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/3BNUPuiSCp— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 7, 2021
*Afghanistan makes a mistake*— B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) November 7, 2021
Indians :#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/nCpEEysEH3
#NZvAFG. 😂😂 Right now pic.twitter.com/nbC9XMKEat— ملک افضل شہزاد (@AfzalA776) November 7, 2021
Indians supporting afghanistan be like:#NZvAfg pic.twitter.com/MRLacwaLbC— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 7, 2021
Nothing Just Team India Forcing Afghanistan to win against NZ :#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/b3hg1fDm1k— Sheikh ShiVaM 🇮🇳 🇦🇫 (@Wtf_Shivam2) November 7, 2021
Indians right now #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/CLfXsCjctg— HARHAALMAINCRICKET (@harhaalmaincric) November 7, 2021
The Kohli-led squad was left on the brink with two confidence-denting defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches but they made a comeback by beating Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win the toss and ... 11:49 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
ABU DHABI – Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup crucial ...
-
- NZvAFG: Netizens troll team India with hilarious memes as Afghanistan ...04:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan to buy 'costliest' LNG cargo to avert gas crisis04:09 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Indian minister terms Aryan Khan’s arrest ‘kidnapping, ransom’ ...03:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- ‘Ghalib in New Delhi’ wows packed audience at SIBF 202103:27 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan’s legendary dhol player Pappu Sain is no more12:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
-
- Akshay Kumar reveals why Katrina Kaif slapped him03:59 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021