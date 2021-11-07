Pakistan win toss and choose bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup match
07:42 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
SHARJAH – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland at Sharjah stadium on Sunday (today).
Pakistan kept the same combination for the fifth match running, having already qualified for the semi-finals with four wins out of four.
Scotland, who have lost all their four matches, brought in Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans.
If Pakistan win they top the group and play Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on November 11.
England and New Zealand are the other two teams in the semi-finals.
