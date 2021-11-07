T20 World Cup: New Zealand restrict Afghanistan to 124-7

ABU DHABI – Disciplined New Zealand restricted Afghanistan to 124 in a T20 World Cup crucial game that will decide the future of Men in Blue.

The Afghanistan top order were kept on the back foot by a disciplined New Zealand attack, as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Toss update from Abu Dhabi



Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat.



Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat.

Blue Tigers have all the rage as they played fearlessly in the previous games and the squad is also the second-favorite international team, but when they take the field against Kiwis, they'll have more supporters rooting for them than ever before.

All eyes are on Group 2, with three teams fighting for a #T20WorldCup semi-final spot



Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Shane Watson break down the all-important clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand

The result of today’s game will not only be of huge significance for playing squads but also for India, whose semifinal hopes hinge on the same. As things stand, Kiwis, Afghanistan, and India can all qualify for the semis, with Green Shirts having already sealed their place in the last four.

Indian cricket fans will be hooked on to their TV screens as a win for Team New Zealand will end their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

On the other side, if Afghanistan managed to clinch the crucial Super 12 game, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians who would need to win their last game with a good margin. With the Kiwis win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

As of today, Black Caps will come in the ground with high spirits following a victory against Namibia on Friday. Williamson and the team have impressed many in the mega event and they would give tough time to the Afghan side.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan batting side has shown consistent performances in previous contests while the bowling unit also garnered praises with outstanding jobs.

Experts say if batters of the Nabi-led side can put up considerable scores on the board, then the bowling side at the forefront could be more than a handful for opponents.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani