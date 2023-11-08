  

Search

Lifestyle

Aliza Sultan revamps post-divorce life with cooking classes

Noor Fatima
02:14 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Aliza Sultan
Source: Aliza Sultan (Instagram)

Syeda Aliza Sultan no longer needs to be referred to as Feroze Khan's ex-wife! 

Sultan, who was married to the Pakistani actor famed for his outstanding performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat, has been in the news after the former couple's controversial divorce. The mother-of-two has gracefully taken on the role of a single mother —though Khan financially supports their children— and is attempting to make a name for herself.

Not letting the turmoil take over her nerves, Sultan weathered all storms and is in a much better place, emotionally. Keeping a quite active profile on Instagram to interact with her fans, Sultan recently shared a video to show her progress and the healthy approach she adopted to lead her new life.

Revealing that she always loved cooking and baking, Sultan shared a video with snippets from her cooking classes. The up-and-coming social media influencer let her fans in on the fun journey of her cooking as she prepared sweets for her family and adorable children.

“There is no age limit for learning new skills,” Sultan opined.

“I always wanted to learn to cook/bake different cuisines,” she added. “Along with time, I will show you what I have learnt and some delicious recipes,” she excitedly shared.

An acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Feroze Khan along with his then wife Aliza Sultan became the epitome of power couple in 2018 before their tumultuous marriage came to limelight in 2022. Sultan claimed, along with receipts, that she was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse. Khan and Sultan are now co-parenting their two children.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Mar-2023/aliza-sultan-opens-up-about-life-after-divorce?version=amp

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Video of Aliza Sahar 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaces

12:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together again amid divorce rumours

06:55 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Another clip of Aliza Sehar goes viral after private video leak ...

04:37 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Pakistani celebrities rally behind cricket team post South Africa ...

11:55 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Aliza Sahar approaches FIA cybercrime wing as YouTuber falls victim ...

12:13 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

YouTuber Aliza Sehar reacts to her leaked video

Advertisement

Latest

02:47 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Indian players dethrone Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in latest ODI rankings

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.45
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.65 764.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.66 930.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.36 61.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 746.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.16 78.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 317.17 319.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: