Aliza Sultan revamps post-divorce life with cooking classes

Syeda Aliza Sultan no longer needs to be referred to as Feroze Khan's ex-wife!

Sultan, who was married to the Pakistani actor famed for his outstanding performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat, has been in the news after the former couple's controversial divorce. The mother-of-two has gracefully taken on the role of a single mother —though Khan financially supports their children— and is attempting to make a name for herself.

Not letting the turmoil take over her nerves, Sultan weathered all storms and is in a much better place, emotionally. Keeping a quite active profile on Instagram to interact with her fans, Sultan recently shared a video to show her progress and the healthy approach she adopted to lead her new life.

Revealing that she always loved cooking and baking, Sultan shared a video with snippets from her cooking classes. The up-and-coming social media influencer let her fans in on the fun journey of her cooking as she prepared sweets for her family and adorable children.

“There is no age limit for learning new skills,” Sultan opined.

“I always wanted to learn to cook/bake different cuisines,” she added. “Along with time, I will show you what I have learnt and some delicious recipes,” she excitedly shared.

An acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Feroze Khan along with his then wife Aliza Sultan became the epitome of power couple in 2018 before their tumultuous marriage came to limelight in 2022. Sultan claimed, along with receipts, that she was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse. Khan and Sultan are now co-parenting their two children.

