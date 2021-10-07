LIVE – KP set 156-run target for Balochistan in Match 22 of National T20 Cup
LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set a target of 156 runs for Balochistan in the Match 22 of the National T20 Cup being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.
Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and decided to bat first.
Opening pair – Aamer Azmat and Israrullah – could not take a good start as KP lost two early wickets.
An early wicket for Balochistan as Junaid Khan dismisses Aamer Azmat.
After Mohammad Rizwan was sent to the pavilion at 17 runs, Sahibzada Farhan held the reins and helped team to post a fighting total.
FIFTY!! 5th T20 half-century for Sahibzada Farhan!
Farhan made 78 runs off 45 before he was removed by Junaid Khan. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Wasim Jr scored 12 runs each.
