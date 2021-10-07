National T20 Cup, Match 21: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab — Watch Live
02:59 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – In the National T-20 Cup at Lahore today (Thursday), Southern Punjab has won the toss, and opted to field first against Home City Central Punjab.
The match started at 3 pm at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore.
