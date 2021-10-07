National T20 Cup, Match 21: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab — Watch Live
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 21: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab — Watch Live
Share

LAHORE – In the National T-20 Cup at Lahore today (Thursday), Southern Punjab has won the toss, and opted to field first against Home City Central Punjab.

The match started at 3 pm at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore.

More From This Category
Tickets are live now for Bigo FFPL II finale
08:35 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, SP vs NOR Highlights: Southern ...
10:58 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Four players test positive for ...
04:07 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 19: Central Punjab thrash ...
03:25 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
‘Western arrogance’: Michael Holding slams ...
12:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad to leave for UAE on ...
02:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Game of Thrones drops trailer of spin-off House Of The Dragon
02:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr