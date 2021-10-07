LIVE – Balochistan win toss, opt to field first agiant KP in Match 22 of National T20 Cup
Web Desk
07:37 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – In the National T-20 Cup at Lahore today (Thursday), Balochistan won the toss, and opted to field first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The match started at 7 pm at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore.

