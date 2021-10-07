Pakistan allows schools to resume normal classes as coronavirus under control
ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow all educational institutions to resume normal classes as Pakistan witnessed a drop in daily coronavirus cases.
NCOC chief Asad Umar announced the decision on Twitter, stating: “Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October”.
Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2021
This is a developing story...
