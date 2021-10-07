Pakistan allows schools to resume normal classes as coronavirus under control

05:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Pakistan allows schools to resume normal classes as coronavirus under control
Share

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow all educational institutions to resume normal classes as Pakistan witnessed a drop in daily coronavirus cases. 

NCOC chief Asad Umar announced the decision on Twitter, stating: “Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October”.

This is a developing story...

More From This Category
Noor Mukadam murder – Islamabad court to indict ...
05:21 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
'Under-pressure' England cricket chief resigns ...
05:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Punjab bans animal baiting, hunting with dogs to ...
03:18 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
PM Imran calls National Security Committee ...
01:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s tallest man Muhammad Ijaz dies at 42
11:18 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Teamup and Pakistan mission society announce the ...
11:43 AM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr