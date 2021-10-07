US man kills pharmacist brother for administrating ‘poisonous’ Covid shots

A man allegedly killed his pharmacist brother for administrating Covid-19 vaccines to people in Maryland state of the US as he thought the government was giving poison to the public.

Besides killing his 58-year-old brother Brian Robinette, Jeffrey Allen Burnham also shot dead his sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette (57) and another woman identified as 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds last week in their Ellicott City home, the Howard County police said.

The 46-year-old suspect "wanted to confront" his brother "with the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines," reports said citing a charging document. "He repeatedly stated, 'Brian knows something!'"

Police said that the officers found Reynolds' body in a home with obvious trauma on September 30.

Later, the accused stole Reynolds' 2020 Lincoln and went to Ellicott City where he killed her brother, who was part of the government-run vaccination campaign, and his wife.

Howard County Police say West Virginia State Police arrested him without any confrontation and recovered a gun inside the car.