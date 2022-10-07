Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Share
Human rights champions from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine have won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The trio winning the prestigious awards comes as a highly symbolic choice as laureates have been drawn from three nations that are at the centre of the war in Ukraine.
The honour went to detained activist Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.
"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy", the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told reporters.
BREAKING NEWS:
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022
The committee called on Belarus to release Bialiatski, 60, who has been jailed since 2021. Bialiatski's wife said she was "overwelmed with emotion" after the news.
Last year, the Peace Prize crowned two champions of freedom of the press, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and her Russian colleague Dmitry Muratov.
The prize comes with a gold medal, a diploma and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $900,000). Both Bialiatski and Memorial have been mentioned in Nobel speculation in previous years.
Earlier in the week, the prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were announced. The 2022 Nobel season winds up Monday with the announcement of the winner of Nobel Economics Prize.
French writer Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize ... 04:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
STOCKHOLM – The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 was awarded to a French author, Annie Ernaux, "for the courage and ...
- Austrian mountaineer killed in northern Pakistan avalanche05:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace ...04:17 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan beat India in Women's Asia Cup03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
- PTI leader Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises02:19 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Another audio of Imran Khan talking about 'horse trading' in ...01:05 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed gear up for another project08:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal's latest video goes viral11:31 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Nora Fatehi becomes first Bollywood dancer to perform at FIFA World ...11:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022