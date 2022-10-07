Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Web Desk
04:17 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Human rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Source: @NobelPrice (Twitter)
Share

Human rights champions from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine have won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The trio winning the prestigious awards comes as a highly symbolic choice as laureates have been drawn from three nations that are at the centre of the war in Ukraine.

The honour went to detained activist Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy", the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told reporters.

The committee called on Belarus to release Bialiatski, 60, who has been jailed since 2021. Bialiatski's wife said she was "overwelmed with emotion" after the news.

  

Last year, the Peace Prize crowned two champions of freedom of the press, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and her Russian colleague Dmitry Muratov.

The prize comes with a gold medal, a diploma and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $900,000). Both Bialiatski and Memorial have been mentioned in Nobel speculation in previous years.

Earlier in the week, the prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were announced. The 2022 Nobel season winds up Monday with the announcement of the winner of Nobel Economics Prize.

French writer Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize ... 04:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

STOCKHOLM – The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 was awarded to a French author, Annie Ernaux, "for the courage and ...

More From This Category
PTI leader Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from ...
02:19 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Another audio of Imran Khan talking about 'horse ...
01:05 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Pakistani mechanic bags PKR 600 million with ...
12:24 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Biden pardons thousands of people convicted for ...
12:10 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Accountability court cancels Ishaq Dar’s arrest ...
10:42 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
No restrictions on freedom of press in Pakistan: ...
10:00 AM | 7 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza give major sister goals in latest video
11:50 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr