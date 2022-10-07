Wrong parking fine hiked to Rs2,000 in Lahore

LAHORE – The traffic police have approved a whooping increase in fine for wrong parking in the Punjab’s capital city, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said that the fine has been increased from Rs200 to Rs2,000, adding that a drive has also been launched to curb wrong parking in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi asked people to follow the traffic rules to avoid penalties, adding that Rs2,000 fine will be imposed on unfit vehicles.

He said that an action has also been launched against illegal parking stands in the city. CTO said that zero-tolerance policy will discourage people involved in traffic rules violations.