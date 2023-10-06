Search

Lifestyle

Azaan Sami Khan drops album trailer, shows Lollywood divas' cameos

Noor Fatima
06:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2023
Azaan Sami Khan
Source: Azaan Sami Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani singer and composer, Azaan Sami Khan, is ready to take over the music industry with his upcoming album but before that, Khan gave his fans a sneak peek with an album trailer.

The visual treat directed and produced by Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza of FilmWala Pictures offers a thrilling musical experience for all music lovers and builds anticipation as to what's coming,

From the trailer, the audience can witness notable appearances with the likes of talented Sanam Saeed, the ever-so-gorgeous Syra Yousuf, and the charismatic Aena Khan in different scenarios. Their cameo appearances add an extra layer of intrigue for Khan’s avid listeners.

The visual masterpiece piques interest with Sanam Saeed's reflection in a mirror and Syra Yousuf's portrayal of rekindled love.

Being the son of singer Adnan Sami and actress Zeba Bakhtiar, Azaan has showcased his penchant for music and cinematography. The singer-actor also has many hits under his belt including music compositions for Parey Hut Love, Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Haye Dil, Noori and Ghalat Fehmi.

How did Azaan Sami Khan deal with his divorce?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Ahsan Khan, Mumtaz dance to "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche"

09:51 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan shares photos from her intimate dua-e-khair and mayoun ...

11:15 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Which celebrities attended Mahira Khan's wedding?

02:02 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan, Salim Karim’s unseen wedding pictures win over internet

06:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Aamir Khan ventures into history by producing Sunny Deol's Lahore ...

02:34 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Bollywood celebs congratulate Mahira Khan on her wedding

Advertisement

Latest

01:24 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Sabeena Farooq's magazine cover fails to impress fashion police

Horoscope

08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.

The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.

Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.

Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.

Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price jumps by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Oct-2023/gold-rate-in-pakistan-today-october-6-2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: