Azaan Sami Khan drops album trailer, shows Lollywood divas' cameos

Pakistani singer and composer, Azaan Sami Khan, is ready to take over the music industry with his upcoming album but before that, Khan gave his fans a sneak peek with an album trailer.
The visual treat directed and produced by Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza of FilmWala Pictures offers a thrilling musical experience for all music lovers and builds anticipation as to what's coming,
From the trailer, the audience can witness notable appearances with the likes of talented Sanam Saeed, the ever-so-gorgeous Syra Yousuf, and the charismatic Aena Khan in different scenarios. Their cameo appearances add an extra layer of intrigue for Khan’s avid listeners.
The visual masterpiece piques interest with Sanam Saeed's reflection in a mirror and Syra Yousuf's portrayal of rekindled love.
Being the son of singer Adnan Sami and actress Zeba Bakhtiar, Azaan has showcased his penchant for music and cinematography. The singer-actor also has many hits under his belt including music compositions for Parey Hut Love, Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Haye Dil, Noori and Ghalat Fehmi.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
