Azaan Sami Khan drops album trailer, shows Lollywood divas' cameos

Pakistani singer and composer, Azaan Sami Khan, is ready to take over the music industry with his upcoming album but before that, Khan gave his fans a sneak peek with an album trailer.

The visual treat directed and produced by Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza of FilmWala Pictures offers a thrilling musical experience for all music lovers and builds anticipation as to what's coming,

From the trailer, the audience can witness notable appearances with the likes of talented Sanam Saeed, the ever-so-gorgeous Syra Yousuf, and the charismatic Aena Khan in different scenarios. Their cameo appearances add an extra layer of intrigue for Khan’s avid listeners.

The visual masterpiece piques interest with Sanam Saeed's reflection in a mirror and Syra Yousuf's portrayal of rekindled love.

Being the son of singer Adnan Sami and actress Zeba Bakhtiar, Azaan has showcased his penchant for music and cinematography. The singer-actor also has many hits under his belt including music compositions for Parey Hut Love, Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Haye Dil, Noori and Ghalat Fehmi.