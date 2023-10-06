Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife over “mental cruelty”

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has parted ways with his wife Aesha Mukerji.
According to Indian media outlets, news regarding the divorce grant of Dhawan and Mukerji came to light after a Delhi court stated that Mukerji subjected Dhawan to severe “mental cruelty.”
Amidst the divorce, there is no order for permanent custody of their son, Zoravar. The court granted Dhawan the right to visit his son and communicate with him through video calls in India and Australia, where Aesha Mukerji resides.
The court ordered Mukerji to bring the child to India for the purpose of visitation, which includes overnight stays with Dhawan and his family members for at least half of the school holidays during the academic calendar.
The couple met in 2009 and got engaged. Mukerji, a Melbourne-based amateur kickboxer, is 12 years older than Dhawan, and was a mother of two daughters from her previous marriage. In December 2014, she gave birth to their son, Zoravar.
Dhawan has also adopted Aesha's daughters, Aliyah and Rhea.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Oct-2023/gold-rate-in-pakistan-today-october-6-2023
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.