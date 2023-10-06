Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife over “mental cruelty”

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has parted ways with his wife Aesha Mukerji.

According to Indian media outlets, news regarding the divorce grant of Dhawan and Mukerji came to light after a Delhi court stated that Mukerji subjected Dhawan to severe “mental cruelty.”

Amidst the divorce, there is no order for permanent custody of their son, Zoravar. The court granted Dhawan the right to visit his son and communicate with him through video calls in India and Australia, where Aesha Mukerji resides.

The court ordered Mukerji to bring the child to India for the purpose of visitation, which includes overnight stays with Dhawan and his family members for at least half of the school holidays during the academic calendar.

The couple met in 2009 and got engaged. Mukerji, a Melbourne-based amateur kickboxer, is 12 years older than Dhawan, and was a mother of two daughters from her previous marriage. In December 2014, she gave birth to their son, Zoravar.

Dhawan has also adopted Aesha's daughters, Aliyah and Rhea.