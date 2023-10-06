Inside Alishba Anjum's low key birthday and Dubai trip

Pakistani TikTok star Alishba Anjum is the ultimate internet queen without a doubt! The popular social media influencer, who also happens to be the sister of the most followed Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza, has a knack for keeping her fans updated with every high and low in her life, and is often seen sharing candid or intimate moments from her professional and personal life with her fanbase.
Anjum recently achieved 17.3 million TikTok followers and 2.8 million Instagram followers, which speaks volumes about her grandeur and influence, and when you’re as famous as Anjum, birthdays are one of the most important occasions, however, the social media figure kept it lowkey this time and celebrated her big day without hosting a grand party. Instead, Anjum posed next to a scrumptious-looking cake.
The TikTok star also took a much-needed trip to Dubai followed by her recent stay in Japan. Keeping her fans updated, Anjum shared scintillating pictures from her Dubai trip.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
