Inside Alishba Anjum's low key birthday and Dubai trip

Pakistani TikTok star Alishba Anjum is the ultimate internet queen without a doubt! The popular social media influencer, who also happens to be the sister of the most followed Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza, has a knack for keeping her fans updated with every high and low in her life, and is often seen sharing candid or intimate moments from her professional and personal life with her fanbase.

Anjum recently achieved 17.3 million TikTok followers and 2.8 million Instagram followers, which speaks volumes about her grandeur and influence, and when you’re as famous as Anjum, birthdays are one of the most important occasions, however, the social media figure kept it lowkey this time and celebrated her big day without hosting a grand party. Instead, Anjum posed next to a scrumptious-looking cake.

The TikTok star also took a much-needed trip to Dubai followed by her recent stay in Japan. Keeping her fans updated, Anjum shared scintillating pictures from her Dubai trip.

