Karachi Weather Update today

The meteorological department predicted dry and hot weather in the southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi for the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the PMD, there is no chance of rain in the port city or in other parts of the region over the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C, humidity remains at 75 percent. Winds blew at 22km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 99, which is poor.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.