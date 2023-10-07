PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi returns home four months after disappearance

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, a leader of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has returned home four months after his disappearance.
According to reports, Abbasi went into hiding soon after the May 9 riots triggered by former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest by the paramilitary forces at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Later, Abbasi was reportedly arrested by the state agencies.
A day earlier, Abbasi secured a pre-arrest bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and then left the court premises with his lawyer.
A video showing Abbasi arriving home is now going viral on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, Abbasi can be seen emotionally hugging his mother, daughters and wife and crying. His mother can be heard consoling Abbasi in the viral video.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
