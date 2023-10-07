PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi returns home four months after disappearance

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, a leader of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has returned home four months after his disappearance.

According to reports, Abbasi went into hiding soon after the May 9 riots triggered by former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest by the paramilitary forces at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Later, Abbasi was reportedly arrested by the state agencies.

A day earlier, Abbasi secured a pre-arrest bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and then left the court premises with his lawyer.

A video showing Abbasi arriving home is now going viral on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, Abbasi can be seen emotionally hugging his mother, daughters and wife and crying. His mother can be heard consoling Abbasi in the viral video.