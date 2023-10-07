Sabeena Farooq's magazine cover fails to impress fashion police

Pakistani actress Sabeena Farooq is taking over the internet whether it is her impeccable acting or donning a different look.

Farooq gathered a massive fanbase after her career took off with Tere Bin and is currently working in Kabli Pulao. To celebrate her stardom and talent, Farooq posed for a magazine cover stating that “Her Time Is Now” to shine.

While the actress looks chic in a different avatar, social media users weren’t feeling it.

Clad in Emraan Rajput suits, the 29-year-old star failed to impress netizens with her androgynous style. Many were of the view that the starlet could have done better.

While the said cover shoot may not be a hit within social media platforms, Farooq’s career definitely has commercial and critical hits in the bank. Her notable works include Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, Janaan, Suno Chanda 2, and Log Kia Kahengay to name a few.