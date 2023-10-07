Sabeena Farooq's magazine cover fails to impress fashion police

Pakistani actress Sabeena Farooq is taking over the internet whether it is her impeccable acting or donning a different look.
Farooq gathered a massive fanbase after her career took off with Tere Bin and is currently working in Kabli Pulao. To celebrate her stardom and talent, Farooq posed for a magazine cover stating that “Her Time Is Now” to shine.
While the actress looks chic in a different avatar, social media users weren’t feeling it.
Clad in Emraan Rajput suits, the 29-year-old star failed to impress netizens with her androgynous style. Many were of the view that the starlet could have done better.
While the said cover shoot may not be a hit within social media platforms, Farooq’s career definitely has commercial and critical hits in the bank. Her notable works include Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, Janaan, Suno Chanda 2, and Log Kia Kahengay to name a few.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Oct-2023/gold-rate-in-pakistan-today-october-6-2023
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.