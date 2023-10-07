Update on Lahore Weather

Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the scorching heat, there are no chances of rain in Lahore over the weekend.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 38°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km. Humidity remains over 70 percent in the metropolis on Saturday.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 190, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.