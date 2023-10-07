“Way better than ICC song:” PCB's World Cup 2023 anthem garners praise from netizens

If it’s cricket, it’s serious for Pakistanis! Previously when ICC’s World Cup 2023 anthem disappointed the audience, Pakistani stars were called for rescue, and it looks like all the prayers have been answered. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently unveiled the official anthem for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 and it is already a chartbuster.
Garnering heaps of praise for its composition encapsulating the cricket gist, its impactful lyrics, a catchy beat, and deep emotional connection with national stars, the anthem is scoring “20 out of 10” for social media users.
PCB took to platform X – formerly known as Twitter – and made the announcement about the anthem. Netizens then expressed their excitement and even made cheeky remarks about teaching the neighbors a little something.
A celebration of Pakistan Cricket - the team, the fans, the nation - and our unbreakable spirit and passion for the game!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2023
Kyunke Junoon aur lagan mein...Koi Nahi Like Us!@pepsipakistan#JunoonKaRung #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/Dr0ImCZ9i8
"Indeed!" wrote one excited X user as he went on to describe how Pakistan puts “heart and soul into cricket. "The heart and soul Pakistan puts into cricket is unparalleled. The unwavering spirit, the intense passion, and the nationwide unity it brings are something truly special. Cheers to the team and every fan out there! Let’s keep the junoon alive!"
Another one added, "How would you rate this anthem out of 10? Mine: 20 out of 10."
Indeed! The heart and soul Pakistan puts into cricket is unparalleled. The unwavering spirit, the intense passion, and the nationwide unity it brings is something truly special. Cheers to the team and every fan out there! ???????????? Let’s keep the junoon alive! @pepsipakistan— Shah Kashf (@shahoflhr) October 6, 2023
How would you rate this Anthem out of 10. Mine 20 out of 10........— Zaheer Ahmad ???????? (@ZaheerAhmad0786) October 5, 2023
One X user cheekily remarked how the neighbors can be taught [about music], "There is another thing that we can teach [our] neighbours,’’ while another drew comparisons and opined PCB and ICC’s anthems. "Way better than [the] ICC song," they shared taking a jibe at the Ranveer Singh- starrer Dil Jashn Bole.
There is another thing that we can teach neighbors ????— Umair (@Dr_MianUmair1) October 5, 2023
One user went all out and wrote, "This song is far better than the official ICC song."
"That's the best. Even far better than the official World Cup song," commented another. "So much better than the actual World Cup anthem! You guys went hard! Love it!" added one user.
SO MUCH BETTER THAN THE ACTUAL WORLD CUP ANTHEM!!!! YOU GUYS WENT HARDDDD!! Love it!!— Minhal (@Minhalllll_) October 5, 2023
This song is far better than the official ICC song.— Mohsin Ikram Sheikh ???????? (@Mohsinikram11) October 5, 2023
That's the best ????. Even far better than world Cup official song— Qasim Mehmood (@Raja560sunny) October 5, 2023
One X user shared a picture of Babar Azam and wished, "Time to bring the trophy now," adding a heart-eye emoji alongside.
While everyone sang praises of PCB’s anthem, one X user hilariously shared social media meme legend Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's anthem, calling it the "best iconic" Pakistani cricket anthem.
Time to bring the Trophy now ???? pic.twitter.com/ipb0zTxx8T— H A M Z A ???????? (@HamzaKhan259) October 5, 2023
Agree with me or Argue with wall but this is the best iconic anthem of Pakistan cricket ???? https://t.co/br2z9xVF4n— Nishi Patel (@Nishi_45) October 5, 2023
Unable to decide what to appreciate, one X user couldn’t stop gushing over the cinematography. "The cinematography, man."
Another shared, "So catchy! When the eagle appeared, wow! But when I saw Naseem- miss you champ! All the best boys!"
THE CINEMATOGRAPHY MANN>>— zoha. (@cricrants) October 5, 2023
So catchy ufff. When thay eagle appeared wow!! But when I saw naseem ???? miss you champ! All the best boyss— Raast Tassr (@RTassr) October 5, 2023
One X user shared, "Love the song and the video. And honestly 'koi nahin like us...' Isn't that the truth? Nothing can entertain you like Pakistan Cricket. Nothing. Best of luck to Babar and company. We are all praying and cheering for you even if we can't be there with you!"
Love the song and the video. And honestly koi nahin like us... Isn't that the truth? Nothing can entertain you like Pakistan Cricket. Nothing. Best of luck to Babar & co. We are all praying and cheering for you even if we can't be there with you!— maria. (@vexedwallflower) October 5, 2023
