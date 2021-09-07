Stranded ship at Karachi beach rescued after 50 days

KARACHI – The cargo ship stranded on the shores of Karachi for 49 days has finally been rescued and taken to the deep sea, local media reported Tuesday.

The giant vessel MV Heng Tong 77 was rescued after multiple efforts as it was grounded at coast since July 20. The ship has already been 2000 meters into the sea from the coast where it was stranded in July.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs said since the ship has been refloated and is now in the safe waters, it will be taken into custody for probe.

The recent attempt has been carried out with the help of an expert salvage master, two crane barges, and two tugs. Earlier, the ship was failed due to a number of factors including inexperienced teams.

The maritime affairs ministry and Karachi Port Trust have ordered inquiry reports on why the previous salvaging endeavors were failed wherein the shipowner was asked to furnish steps he took for the extrication.

This is a developing story, more to follow...