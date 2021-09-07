Taliban announce new government in Afghanistan

07:43 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Taliban announce new government in Afghanistan
Share

KABUL – Nearly 20 years after being toppled by the US-led forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled the new government of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the government and names of cabinet members. He said that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a key leader of the group, has been appointed as vice deputy leader of the country.

The development comes days after the Taliban took control of Panjshir, the last holdout Afghan province.

He said that Hassan Akhuand has been appointed as interim prime minister of the country. 

More info to follow...

More From This Category
Pakistani national awarded for rescuing pregnant ...
07:25 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Cuba becomes world's first country to vaccinate ...
06:43 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Minor girls stripped, paraded naked in India for ...
05:57 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Four Americans evacuated from Afghanistan via ...
05:41 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Male and female students segregated by curtains ...
03:17 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
PM Imran reiterates provision of justice in ...
01:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Paighaam Layi Saba - Atif Aslam's Defence Day tribute wins hearts
05:20 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr