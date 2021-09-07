Taliban announce new government in Afghanistan

KABUL – Nearly 20 years after being toppled by the US-led forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled the new government of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the government and names of cabinet members. He said that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a key leader of the group, has been appointed as vice deputy leader of the country.

The development comes days after the Taliban took control of Panjshir, the last holdout Afghan province.

He said that Hassan Akhuand has been appointed as interim prime minister of the country.

More info to follow...