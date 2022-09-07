Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan opt to field first against Afghanistan

SHARJAH – Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first against Afghanistan in the Super Fours game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament at Sharjah International Stadium.

🏏 Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first 🏏



Unchanged playing XI for today's match 👇#AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/phposZadWM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 7, 2022

The two teams have faced off twice in the format with Pakistan coming out victorious both times. The record win against Hong Kong and Super-4 triumph over India have given Pakistan the desired momentum ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, while Afghanistan, after a perfect group-stage campaign, enter the contest following a loss to Sri Lanka.

India and Afghanistan will be sent packing from the tournament if Pakistan managed to secure win in today’s match, thus, they will play the final match against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq while talking about today’s match said, “Afghanistan are a good side and they have shown that from time to time, but we are confident to get a hat-trick of victories on Wednesday”.

“The conditions in Sharjah will be suitable for spinners, but if a batter spends enough time in the middle, there will be a lot of runs on offer in the latter part of the innings with shorter boundaries,” he said.

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets 10:46 PM | 6 Sep, 2022 DUBAI – Sri Lanka completed a hat-trick of wins in Asia Cup 2022 after beating India by six wickets at the Dubai ...

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi