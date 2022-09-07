Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan need 130 runs to beat Afghanistan

SHARJAH – Men in Green made a promising start to a Super Fours encounter against Afghanistan by bowling out the opposite team for 129 runs at Sharjah International on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s opening side tumbled; Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17) and Hazratallah Zazai (21) returned to the pavilion as their innings got derailed.

Young blood Ibrahim Zadran remains the top scorer with 35, despite the efforts the Afghan side post 129, far less than what cricket pundits predicted before the clash.

Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6



Brilliant effort from the bowlers

For Team Green, Mohammad Nawaz and vice captain Shadab Khan got each scalp. Pacer Naseem Shah also bowled perfect, finishing with 19-1, and Haris Rauf 26-2 in their four allotted overs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the Super Fours game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament at Sharjah International Stadium.

Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first



Unchanged playing XI for today's match

The two teams have faced off twice in the format with Pakistan coming out victorious both times. The record win against Hong Kong and Super-4 triumph over India have given Pakistan the desired momentum ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, while Afghanistan, after a perfect group-stage campaign, enter the contest following a loss to Sri Lanka.

India and Afghanistan will be sent packing from the tournament if Pakistan managed to secure win in today’s match, thus, they will play the final match against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq while talking about today’s match said, “Afghanistan are a good side and they have shown that from time to time, but we are confident to get a hat-trick of victories on Wednesday”.

“The conditions in Sharjah will be suitable for spinners, but if a batter spends enough time in the middle, there will be a lot of runs on offer in the latter part of the innings with shorter boundaries,” he said.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi