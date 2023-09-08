Groom gets cold feet, bride marries father-in-law

After a groom vanished on his wedding day, humiliating the bride and her family, the bride's father in Indonesia married the woman with the groom's father.

The girl was scheduled to be wed to the groom, Isra, in Jikotamo, South Halmahera, on August 29. However, on the wedding day, he vanished.

The bride's family was worried about the amount of money they had spent on the wedding. They did not want to lose that money by postponing the wedding, which cost about 25 million Indonesian rupiahs ($1,700).

The bride was consequently married by the groom's father, who stepped in. Even though the wedding ceremony was reportedly bizarre, it was thought to be the only option to salvage the bride's family's reputation.

Social media users are debating the issue, with some expressing compassion for the bride and others criticising her family for continuing with the ceremony even if the groom wasn't present.

On the day of his wedding, Isra vanished for an unknown reason. While some have said he could have had second thoughts, others have said he might have been involved in another relationship.