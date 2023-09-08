Groom gets cold feet, bride marries father-in-law

After a groom vanished on his wedding day, humiliating the bride and her family, the bride's father in Indonesia married the woman with the groom's father.
The girl was scheduled to be wed to the groom, Isra, in Jikotamo, South Halmahera, on August 29. However, on the wedding day, he vanished.
The bride's family was worried about the amount of money they had spent on the wedding. They did not want to lose that money by postponing the wedding, which cost about 25 million Indonesian rupiahs ($1,700).
The bride was consequently married by the groom's father, who stepped in. Even though the wedding ceremony was reportedly bizarre, it was thought to be the only option to salvage the bride's family's reputation.
Social media users are debating the issue, with some expressing compassion for the bride and others criticising her family for continuing with the ceremony even if the groom wasn't present.
On the day of his wedding, Isra vanished for an unknown reason. While some have said he could have had second thoughts, others have said he might have been involved in another relationship.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,615.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.