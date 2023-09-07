Karachi Weather Update

Hot and muggy weather is likely to continue in most parts of Pakistan including the SouthEastern region of Sindh, and the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

PMD said sultry weather caused by mercury and high humidity level continued to affect residents of the country's largest city as there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.

Karachi temperature today

On Thursday, Karachi's weather reached 35°C before noon, while the temperature is expected to touch 36°C today.

Humidity was recorded at around 65 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high. Winds blew at 22km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 107 on Thursday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, PMD said, and predicted dry weather in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas.