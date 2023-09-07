Lahore weather update today

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore, and other plain areas in the region during the next twelve hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including the provincial capital Lahore, and there is no chance of rain.

Lahore temperature today

On Thursday, the mercury reached 35°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to hit 38°C .

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5 km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality was recorded 135 on Thursday, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.