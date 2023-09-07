Lahore weather update today

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore, and other plain areas in the region during the next twelve hours.
Lahore Rain Update
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including the provincial capital Lahore, and there is no chance of rain.
Lahore temperature today
On Thursday, the mercury reached 35°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to hit 38°C .
Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5 km.
Lahore Air Quality
Lahore’s air quality was recorded 135 on Thursday, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.
Synoptic Situation
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.