Mawra Hocane wear green and white to support Pakistan in Aisa Cup 2023

Noor Fatima 12:16 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
Mawra Hocane
Source: Mawra Hocane (Instagram)

What does one need to make sure Pakistani Cricket Team is getting all the support at home? Mawra Hocane draped in a chic green and white dress, “that’s all!”

The Pakistani actress, who is a hardcore cricket fanatic, has often been seen supporting the national cricket team during various matches and series, international and national. With the Aisa Cup 2023 at its peak, the Sanam Teri Kasam star is all amped up once again.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old star shared scintillating pictures of herself showing her support through her sartorial choice. The fashion spectacle served as Hocane's purpose — wearing green and white for the Cricket Team acing the tournament.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress captioned the post, “that's all” with a bunch of green heart emojis.

Social media users were in awe of Hocane's beauty and left love-filled comments under her post.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/mawra-hocane-wear-green-and-white-to-support-pct-in-aisa-cup-2023-1694032834-9589.jpg

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Sammi, Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, and Neem.

Mawra Hocane shares why she lost weight and memory while playing Rishtina in "Nauroz"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

