Saudi Arabia to deport 11 Pakistanis but after jail term completion: Details of shocking crime revealed

RIYADH - As many as 11 Pakistani expatriates were sentenced to prison by a Saudi court which also ordered their deportation after completion of jail term.

The Public Prosecution said the individuals were convicted of financial fraud and the Financial Fraud wing at the Public Prosecution completed an investigation into the illegal activities of these Pakistanis.

During the course of investigations, it came to light that the accused used to send text messages to the victims, and then communicated with them by telephone. The individuals then used to urge them to update their bank information and then obtained their personal information.

After having the personal information, the accused used to siphon off the money from their bank accounts.

Announcing the details of the crime and the sentence, the Public Prosecution stated that it will continue to protect funds from all forms of crimes and will bring anyone involved in financial fraud to justice.

