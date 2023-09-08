Usman Mukhtar responds to criticism on Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay

Pakistani drama industry has seen many series becoming an instant hit and cult classics to others becoming the subject of criticism. While Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay had an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan in lead roles, the drama series received backlash directed at Mukhtar.
Mukhtar's portrayal of Aswad made the audience criticize the character for his stern behaviour, something the actor foresaw.
In a guest appearance on Mazaaq Raat, the Anaa actor revealed how his intuition about Aswad's character, after reading the script, became true.
“I knew Aswad would offend many people the instant I read the script,” Mukhtar commented.
I have no qualms about the drama focusing on the female characters more,” Mukhtar added, “But I did not expect this magnitude of backlash.”
The drama series revolves around three cousins: Aswad, Mehreen (played by Mahira) and Mashal (played by Kubra). Aswad married Mehreen — who is accused of Mashal's murder — to seek revenge on the latter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,615.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,660
