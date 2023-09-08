Usman Mukhtar responds to criticism on Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay

Pakistani drama industry has seen many series becoming an instant hit and cult classics to others becoming the subject of criticism. While Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay had an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan in lead roles, the drama series received backlash directed at Mukhtar.

Mukhtar's portrayal of Aswad made the audience criticize the character for his stern behaviour, something the actor foresaw.

In a guest appearance on Mazaaq Raat, the Anaa actor revealed how his intuition about Aswad's character, after reading the script, became true.

“I knew Aswad would offend many people the instant I read the script,” Mukhtar commented.

I have no qualms about the drama focusing on the female characters more,” Mukhtar added, “But I did not expect this magnitude of backlash.”

The drama series revolves around three cousins: Aswad, Mehreen (played by Mahira) and Mashal (played by Kubra). Aswad married Mehreen — who is accused of Mashal's murder — to seek revenge on the latter.