Coronavirus: Pakistan begins cash disbursement assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme from today

ISLAMABAD –The disbursement of cash assistance to poor deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will begin from today (Thursday), under which a sum of 12,000 Rs each will be distributed among 12 million poor families affected by the ongoing lock-down to control coronavirus.

According to media details, The government has allocated 144 billion rupees for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for the families affected by the lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic across the country during the next two and half weeks after biometric verification.

The Ehsas program is a countrywide umbrella, and all provinces, including Federation, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, are part of this platform.

Seventeen thousand points are being established across the country to facilitate the distribution of 12,000 rupees per family under the programme.

People can contact toll-free helpline number 0800-26477 for any query in this connection.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured that distribution of funds to the deserving families will be totally merit-based, transparent and non-political what may come.

Talking to media about prevailing coronavirus situation in Islamabad, he said the process of awarding cash worth 144 billion rupees to 12 million deserving families will be completed within next two and half weeks.

Imran Khan informed that Coronavirus Relief Tigers Force will continue to identify deserving poor people at district and union council level, and these will be added in the list of deserving people.

The prime minister cautioned that every single person out of 100 persons in Pakistan might be infected due to Covid-19.

In his remarks, NDMA Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal said Personal Protective Equipment will be sent to all provincial hospitals during the next three days.

He said at present, 22 laboratories are functional across the country, while equipment for establishing further 12 laboratories has been dispatched to the provinces.

The NDMA Chairman said 100,000 testing kits will arrive in Pakistan tonight out of which 35000 kits will be given to Sindh, 15000 to Balochistan, while 25000 each will be given to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lt General Muhammad Afzal informed that 2,35,000 more testing kits will be imported on Friday.