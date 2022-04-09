NA session to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran adjourned till 12:30pm

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has adjourned a crucial session to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan till 12:30 pm today after ruckus in the House.

In line with the Supreme Court of Pakistan's order, the NA session started at 10:30 am. Following the recitation of holy Quran, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif began his speech and requested the speaker to implement the apex court's order to hold voting on no-trust motion today.

PTI MNA also attempted to interrupt his speech by chanting slogans against the Opposition.

At one point, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that matter related for "foreign conspiracy" should also be discussed in the House. To which, Shehbaz Sharif stood and told speaker that he is duty-bound to follow the court's orders.

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi started his speech in which he talked about the foreign threat letter, stating that the National Security Committee (NSC) had also verified it. The foreign office had also issued a strong demarche to the foreign country behind the conspiracy in light of the NSC decision.

Following his comments, the Opposition leaders started raising slogans, forcing Speaker Asad Qaiser to adjourn the session till 12:30 pm.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders are attending the session.

Pakistan's top court restored the NA a day earlier after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered NA Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The Supreme Court also "declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so".

The apex court also stated that the speaker cannot prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end if the no-trust motion fails or after a new prime minister is elected if a no-confidence motion is passed.

The court ruled that no member will be barred from casting their vote. It also stated that if the no-trust motion fails then the government will continue to carry out its affairs.