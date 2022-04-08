PM Imran addresses Pakistani nation today ahead of no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a key announcement today a day after Supreme Court ruled his government’s move to block a no-confidence vote as unconstitutional.

PTI senator Faisal Javed shared the development on official Twitter, saying PM Khan will make a key announcement today following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the restoration of the PTI-led federal government.

“Imran Khan knows how to face challenges, opposition is thinking that it has won, however, this is not the case,” he said, urging people to remember his words that the upcoming time will tell what has happened.

عمران خان کو چیلنجز کا سامنا کرنا آتا ہے-بظاہر اپوزیشن کو لگ رہا ہےکہ وہ جیت چکے ہیں مگر ایسا ہے نہیں- وہ ہار چکے ہیں-مٹھائی پھر ضائع-الفاظ یاد رکھیے گا-آنے والا وقت بتائے گا انشاء اللہ-قوم نے فیصلہ کرلیا ہے-کپتان آج شام ایک اہم اعلان کرینگے-وہ اپنی قوم کو کبھی مایوس نہیں کریں گے — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 8, 2022

The chairman of ruling PTI lost his majority in parliament on Wednesday when MQM-P quit the government coalition and the pressure is mounting as the opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against him amid accusations of corruption and economic mismanagement, amid skyrocketing inflation.

Khan’s fate will be decided tomorrow when he faces the no-trust vote in the Parliament, following the top court ruling against April 3rd move of the government.

The Supreme Court had ruled against the deputy speakers’ move to dismiss the no-confidence vote, terming it unconstitutional.

Khan earlier dissolved the National Assembly and called an early election while opposition members moved Supreme Court to decide the legality of the blocked vote.

But, in a historic ruling on Thursday, the country’s top court said that the vote should go ahead. News of the Supreme Court’s decision gave another hope of ray to opposition leaders who flocked outside the court.

DG ISI calls on PM Imran as govt mulls 'mass ... 05:16 PM | 8 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime ...

PML-N frontrunner and leader of the opposition in the NA, Shehbaz Sharif, told local media that the court had definitely fulfilled the people's expectations while PTI leaders chanted anti-west slogans in reply, as law enforcers in riot gear separated the two sides.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is reportedly mulling mass resignations from the national and provincial assemblies. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also confirmed that he told Prime Minister that mass resignations were the last option left for the government. "We should resign and hold new elections," Rasheed said.

The outspoken politician said a wave of disappointment has taken over the nation after the Supreme Court decision however he dismissed claims of laying down weapons, vowing to fight till the last breath.