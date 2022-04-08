Vote on no-confidence motion against PM Imran to be held today
Web Desk
11:57 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Vote on no-confidence motion against PM Imran to be held today
Source: National Assembly of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will meet at 10:30am on Saturday (today) to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position on the six-point agenda, according to National Assembly's (NA) agenda issued on Friday.

Pakistan's top court restored the NA a day earlier after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered NA Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The Supreme Court also "declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so".

The apex court also stated that the speaker cannot prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end if the no-trust motion fails or after a new prime minister is elected if a no-confidence motion is passed.

The court ruled that no member will be barred from casting their vote. It also stated that if the no-trust motion fails then the government will continue to carry out its affairs.

More From This Category
ECP to complete delimitation exercise in four ...
09:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
After Speaker Asad Qaiser, Opposition submits ...
08:34 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Anti-terrorism court sentences JuD chief Hafiz ...
09:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Won't accept 'imported government' in any case, ...
10:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Another blow to PTI as opposition files ...
07:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Petroleum division proposes Rs35 per litre hike ...
06:32 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat entertains fans with new funny video
06:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr