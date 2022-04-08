Vote on no-confidence motion against PM Imran to be held today

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will meet at 10:30am on Saturday (today) to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position on the six-point agenda, according to National Assembly's (NA) agenda issued on Friday.

Pakistan's top court restored the NA a day earlier after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered NA Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The Supreme Court also "declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so".

The apex court also stated that the speaker cannot prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end if the no-trust motion fails or after a new prime minister is elected if a no-confidence motion is passed.

The court ruled that no member will be barred from casting their vote. It also stated that if the no-trust motion fails then the government will continue to carry out its affairs.