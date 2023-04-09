Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon receives prestigious Padma Shri award

Raveena Tandon, a renowned female celebrity actor, has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu.

On April 5, the award ceremony was held, which Raveena Tandon attended alongside her husband Anil Thadani, daughter, and son Ranbir. Among the awardees from the entertainment industry were only two names selected for the Padma Shri - Raveena Tandon and MM Keeravani, the composer of the hit song "Natu Natu," according to a report by Indiatoday.

Taking to her Instagram the actress shared a video of herself receiving the award with the caption "Thank you all for the love and honour. Thank you for your blessings papa, mami and Mom ♥️????️ #padmashri"

The achievement was not only special for Raveena but also a proud moment for her daughter, Rasha, who took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt and empowering congratulatory note.

In her post, Rasha shared a breathtaking picture of herself with her mother and expressed her admiration for Raveena's hard work and dedication. She acknowledged that while her mother credits her father for her success, it is also a result of her relentless effort and passion for her craft.

Rasha went on to express her pride and joy at seeing her mother receive such significant recognition in front of the most respected members of their community. She acknowledged Raveena's humility, grace, and kindness as a source of inspiration for her and her brother Ranbir, encouraging them to strive towards excellence in their own lives.

"The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people in our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspire Ranbir and I to work harder and be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next."

Tandon has cemented her place as one of India's most distinguished actors, and her daughter's heartfelt note stands as a testament to the impact of her success on her family and fans alike.

On the work front, Tandon played the lead role in Netflix’s crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (2021), while on the big screen, she was part of mega-grosser ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ (2022).