Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged on Saturday in the local market after it touch historic high level during the outgoing week amid record depreciation in value of rupee against the US dollar.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association data shows the gold price (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs214,600 per tola and Rs183,985 per 10 grams, respectively.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.