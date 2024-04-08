Army officer dies after being shot by muggers in Karachi

Major Saad of the Pakistan Army, who was shot injured by street criminals during a mobile phone snatching attempt in Karachi, passed away after a surgery at the CMH Malir on Monday.

Major Saad, (132 L/C) ex 26 AK, was returning home from an Iftar party when some street criminals opened fire at him when he put resistance. He was shot multiple times.

The news of Major Saad's death coincides with a report, which says at least 16 people have been killed by muggers in Karachi this Ramadan so far.

The report says that 6,780 street crime incidents took place in Karachi in one month. At least 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 stolen in the port city during this time period.

The report also revealed that 830 motorcycles were snatched and 4,200 were stolen during Ramadan this year. The number of mobile phones snatched during this period stood at 1,600.