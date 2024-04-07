Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed share plans about having children

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are one of the cutest couple in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They started their careers together in hit television serial Bholi Bano and then worked together in many dramas.

Fans loved them in Hum TV’s drama serial Tarap. Currently, Arez Ahmed is appearing in a Ramadan drama serial Chaand Nagar. Hiba Bukhari is all set to appear in an ARY Digital’s upcoming drama serial Radd alongside Arsalan Naseer and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui. Both the actors share an amazing bond and are living a happy married life.

Hiba and Arez recently appeared in Green Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission where they opened up about when they want to become parents. They also talked about the rumours about becoming parents.

Responding to questions related to family planning, Arez said, "We don’t have any pressure from our family. Yes, a lot of outsiders ask questions about having a baby. One aunty asked me a question about having a baby, and I replied to her, ‘We have one baby on YouTube’. People have published fake news about our baby."

Hiba Bukhari also contributed to the conversation, saying, "According to YouTube, I became a mother after six months of marriage, and Arez gifted expensive gifts to my sisters."

Hiba and Arez mentioned that only Allah knows the truth, and they will have babies when it is meant to happen. Arez expressed his desire for Hiba to become the mother of his children.