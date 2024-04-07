Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed share plans about having children

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are one of the cutest couple in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They started their careers together in hit television serial Bholi Bano and then worked together in many dramas.
Fans loved them in Hum TV’s drama serial Tarap. Currently, Arez Ahmed is appearing in a Ramadan drama serial Chaand Nagar. Hiba Bukhari is all set to appear in an ARY Digital’s upcoming drama serial Radd alongside Arsalan Naseer and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui. Both the actors share an amazing bond and are living a happy married life.
Hiba and Arez recently appeared in Green Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission where they opened up about when they want to become parents. They also talked about the rumours about becoming parents.
Responding to questions related to family planning, Arez said, "We don’t have any pressure from our family. Yes, a lot of outsiders ask questions about having a baby. One aunty asked me a question about having a baby, and I replied to her, ‘We have one baby on YouTube’. People have published fake news about our baby."
Hiba Bukhari also contributed to the conversation, saying, "According to YouTube, I became a mother after six months of marriage, and Arez gifted expensive gifts to my sisters."
Hiba and Arez mentioned that only Allah knows the truth, and they will have babies when it is meant to happen. Arez expressed his desire for Hiba to become the mother of his children.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
