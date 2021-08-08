Mehwish Hayat’s new pool photo grabs fans’ attention

Pakistani film and TV actress Mehwish Hayat, who has proved her potential as an actor and an influencer, knows it very well how to grab people’s attention and then stay in the news headlines.

Her latest “pool-itically incorrect” photo, which she posted on her Instagram handle on Saturday, shows how stunning she could look. She captioned her photo as, “Pardon me if I’m being pool-itically incorrect ...” Picture shows Mehwish enjoying on a pool showing her bareback.

Mehwish was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan, the highest accolade any citizen of Pakistan could receive. Recently, she has been in the news for her political ambitions.

In a recent interview, the actor said she wanted to debut in Pakistani politics and become Pakistan’s next prime minister.

She said she was all set to play the role of Benazir Bhutto in the upcoming biopic which is under works.

Although the Load Wedding star said she was not allowed to say much due to the NDA, she assured her fans the movie was magnanimous and worth the wait.