Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Web Desk
01:09 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze with her mouth-watering dance moves in the new video.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing on ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ – the new song released last month. Back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar famed dancer turn heads with killer dance moves.

The 29-year-old left her fans stunned with bold moves. Indian choreographer Awez Darbar can also be seen dancing along with her in the video.  

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India' released the film's new song 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola' featuring the Moroccan actress. Dancing to the tunes of the folksy track, Nora Fatehi aces the expression game effortlessly syncing to her mesmerizing dance moves.

Watch out the full song here:

Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral
03:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2021

