Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with career best throw at Commonwealth Games
Share
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created history by becoming the second Pakistani to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
The 25-year-old achieved the feat with a career-best 90.18-meter throw in the javelin final, edging out Anderson Peters of Grenada who remained runner-up.
Setting a new national and Commonwealth Games record, Arshad managed to throw at 86.81 in the first attempt and ended up in fine fashion with a historic 90.15-meter throw. Interestingly, the Pakistani athlete outclassed India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw.
THE THUNDER THROW!— Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) August 7, 2022
88 meters from an injured Arshad Nadeem, a personal best.
Ready for gold, so far. #B2022
pic.twitter.com/kVLvXzqRVs
Earlier, the Pakistani athlete performed prominently in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the World Athletics Championship 2022, finishing fifth in both events.
As the young achiever made history, the government of Pakistan’s official Twitter account cheered for him. Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin's throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the tweet reads.
Pride of 🇵🇰— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 7, 2022
Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal 🏅in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Nation is proud of you🙌🏻💫 #JavelinThrow #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/NcKnCWPIgV
Pakistan Army’s spokesperson and Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar also extended congratulations on behalf of the armed forces to Arshad for winning gold medals at the multi-sport event.
Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 7, 2022
Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad
In a tweet, ISPR said “Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad”.
Earlier, Pakistan’s got the first gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the weightlifting, when Nooh Dastgir Butt made a new record by lifting 173 kilogrammes.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with career best throw ...11:06 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- British investigators launch probe into 'misuse' of charity funds by ...10:24 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan slams Indian ludicrous comments against OIC’s remarks on ...09:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Interior Minister says ‘performers giving Islamic touch now in need ...08:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
-
- Sakina Samo's directorial debut to hit cinemas later this month03:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Natasha Ali Lakhani’s new bold photos break the internet03:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022