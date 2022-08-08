Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with career best throw at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created history by becoming the second Pakistani to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 25-year-old achieved the feat with a career-best 90.18-meter throw in the javelin final, edging out Anderson Peters of Grenada who remained runner-up.

Setting a new national and Commonwealth Games record, Arshad managed to throw at 86.81 in the first attempt and ended up in fine fashion with a historic 90.15-meter throw. Interestingly, the Pakistani athlete outclassed India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw.

Earlier, the Pakistani athlete performed prominently in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the World Athletics Championship 2022, finishing fifth in both events.

As the young achiever made history, the government of Pakistan’s official Twitter account cheered for him. Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin's throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the tweet reads.

Pakistan Army’s spokesperson and Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar also extended congratulations on behalf of the armed forces to Arshad for winning gold medals at the multi-sport event.

In a tweet, ISPR said “Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad”.

Earlier, Pakistan’s got the first gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the weightlifting, when Nooh Dastgir Butt made a new record by lifting 173 kilogrammes.