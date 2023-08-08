Alizeh Shah treats fans with another hilarious video

Pakistani TV actress Alizeh Shah, who is regarded as Lollywood’s most daring star because she never shies away from posting anything, continues to rule the internet.
The Ehd e Wafaa star frequently posts bold photos on social media, which helped her remain in the limelight. The actor’s fusion of impulse to act and innocence keep social media users hooked.
Known for her rebellious personality, Alizeh dropped new photos showing her filming herself with a front cam. In the video, Alizeh opted for emojis and later posed, oozing oomph.
"Hating Me Aint Gonna Get You Love," she wrote under her video.
Alizeh was last seen in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa and Jo Tu Chahay are some of her notable works. She also appeared in a few music videos and has done modeling for various brands.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.5
|294.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.8
|375.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.4
|82.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.8
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.58
|771.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.17
|942.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329
|331.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
