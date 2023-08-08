Alizeh Shah treats fans with another hilarious video

Pakistani TV actress Alizeh Shah, who is regarded as Lollywood’s most daring star because she never shies away from posting anything, continues to rule the internet.

The Ehd e Wafaa star frequently posts bold photos on social media, which helped her remain in the limelight. The actor’s fusion of impulse to act and innocence keep social media users hooked.

Known for her rebellious personality, Alizeh dropped new photos showing her filming herself with a front cam. In the video, Alizeh opted for emojis and later posed, oozing oomph.

"Hating Me Aint Gonna Get You Love," she wrote under her video.

Alizeh was last seen in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa and Jo Tu Chahay are some of her notable works. She also appeared in a few music videos and has done modeling for various brands.